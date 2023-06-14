Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.
