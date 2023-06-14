Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 77.2% in May

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

GURE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 32,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,612. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, and oil field drilling.

