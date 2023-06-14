Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Kumud Kalia Purchases 2,981 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
GH traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
