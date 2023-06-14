Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Kumud Kalia Purchases 2,981 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

