GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSRM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 464.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 12,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,197. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

