Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 6.5 %

Grupo Simec stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

