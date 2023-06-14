Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,200 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,409.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
