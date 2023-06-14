Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,200 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,409.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

