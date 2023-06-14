Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

