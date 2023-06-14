Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

