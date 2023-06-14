Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1,874.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 20,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,613. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $989.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.