Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gogoro Stock Performance

GGROW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGROW. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

