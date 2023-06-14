Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 6,411 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average is $232.99.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

