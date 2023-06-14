Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 402,712 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,712 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2 %

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.