Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 164,901 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,901 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in B2Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

