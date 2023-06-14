Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 14,368 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

