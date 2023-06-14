Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,017,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $563.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

