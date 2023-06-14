Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 3,986 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

