Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CM shares. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.