Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.01. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

