Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after acquiring an additional 476,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

