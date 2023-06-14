Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

