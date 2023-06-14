Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

GNOM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,575. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.