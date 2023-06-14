Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $8,483,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 82,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,719. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

