Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $8,483,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
See Also
