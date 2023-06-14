Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Position Lifted by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online accounts for 19.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 9.80% of Global-e Online worth $314,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Global-e Online stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

