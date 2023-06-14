Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,381. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

