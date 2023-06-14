Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the first quarter worth $756,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

