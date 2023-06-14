Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.