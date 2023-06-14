Glenview Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,353,731 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $85,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.