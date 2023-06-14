Glenview Capital Management LLC Invests $9.42 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 777,084 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.