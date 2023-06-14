Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 526,142 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,316,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,295,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

META stock opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.23.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

