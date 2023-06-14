Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires 266,146 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,146 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $44,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

