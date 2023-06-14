Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.74% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,054,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 675,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXAC opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

