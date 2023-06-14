Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,192 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TWO worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in TWO by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in TWO by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Price Performance

Shares of TWOA opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. two has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.