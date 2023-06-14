Glazer Capital LLC Has $57.67 Million Stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,704,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. Slam accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Slam worth $57,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,838,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Slam by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 610,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 385,212 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 342,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Slam by 632.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,992,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Slam by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.