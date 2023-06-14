Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.39% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

Shares of USCT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

