Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,796 shares during the quarter. Prospector Capital makes up about 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRSR. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,479,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 1,198,152 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 758,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 676,447 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

PRSR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

