Glazer Capital LLC Grows Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 439,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

