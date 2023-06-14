Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.7498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

