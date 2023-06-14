Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 21,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

