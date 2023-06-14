Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GAINN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

