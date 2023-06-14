Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 66000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Glacier Media Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.73 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.