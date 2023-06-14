Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. 1,172,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,113. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

