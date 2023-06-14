Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,285 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -235.55, a P/E/G ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $123.13.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

