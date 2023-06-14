Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,645 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 6.23% of OneWater Marine worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,972.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,857.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $550.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.