Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.58% of HubSpot worth $81,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 178.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $512.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

