Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

ADBE stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

