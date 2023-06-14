Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $112,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,168,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average of $268.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.