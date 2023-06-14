Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $38,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 1,221,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,469,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 302,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,035,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 348,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

