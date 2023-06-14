Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,135 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.30% of Denali Therapeutics worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

