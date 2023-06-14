Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,801 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $67,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -179.84 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

