Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $31.14 Million Stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,146 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 7.55% of SoundThinking worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SoundThinking Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,007 shares of company stock valued at $383,052. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.